Pizza (PIZZA) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Pizza has a market cap of $555,255.03 and approximately $352.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00049778 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004094 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,851,248 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

