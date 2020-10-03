Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Short Interest Down 11.8% in September

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities raised Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 17.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

