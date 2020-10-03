PlayGame (PXG) Trading Down 18.7% This Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, PlayGame has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. PlayGame has a total market cap of $43,341.30 and $199.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

