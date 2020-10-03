PowerPool (CVP) Price Reaches $2.30 on Major Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00021762 BTC on exchanges. PowerPool has a total market cap of $11.48 million and $6.11 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

