Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) Trading Up 0.5% After Dividend Announcement

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) shares rose 0.5% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 26 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.