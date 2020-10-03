Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.40 ($13.41).

Several brokerages recently commented on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €10.87 ($12.79). 806,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €14.41 ($16.95). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.