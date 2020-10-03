Proton Token Price Reaches $0.0000 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Proton Token has a market cap of $255,272.55 and approximately $88,736.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton Token has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.48 or 0.05480804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

