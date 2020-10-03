Proton (XPR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $556,667.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Proton token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and $556,667.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020362 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.48 or 0.05480804 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

XPR is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,704,072,586 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

