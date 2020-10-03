Qwertycoin Hits Market Cap of $480,319.32 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $480,319.32 and $8,478.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

