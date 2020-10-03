Raise (RAISE) One Day Volume Tops $43.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Raise has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Raise token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a total market capitalization of $160,608.19 and $43.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00265966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00089758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.14 or 0.01522007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00171025 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

