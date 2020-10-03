Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

RJF stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 616,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Raymond James by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,613,000 after buying an additional 708,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,505,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,082,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,057,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,848,000 after buying an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

