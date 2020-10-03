RChain (REV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $173,101.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One RChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, AirSwap, BitMart and Bitinka. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. RChain has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $173,101.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00265303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01519692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00170894 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Kucoin, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, AirSwap, Bitinka, IDEX and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

