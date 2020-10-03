Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0010

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Redd has a market cap of $29.22 million and $12,767.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,601.84 or 1.00100538 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001646 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000699 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00152797 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

