Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLMD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 71,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,771. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,710.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 334,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

