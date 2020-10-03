Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Short Interest Update

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Royal Gold by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.40. The stock had a trading volume of 341,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.70.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

