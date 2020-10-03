RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RRD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.57. RR Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 30.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 70,792 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 39.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

