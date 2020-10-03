Safe Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. Safe has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $79,491.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002569 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

