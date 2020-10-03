SafeCapital Hits Market Cap of $229,336.41 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $229,336.41 and approximately $1.01 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00399030 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013097 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008667 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00026355 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

