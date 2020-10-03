SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.0381 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $51.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00048179 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,604.89 or 1.00056279 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00627490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.01177520 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00109572 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004907 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.