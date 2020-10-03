SaluS Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. SaluS has a market cap of $16.38 million and $31.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $16.18 or 0.00152797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00048328 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,597.08 or 1.00060964 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001646 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000837 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars.

