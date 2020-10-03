Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Update

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 263,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.30.

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $120.77. 156,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.56. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.