Seele-N Hits Market Cap of $4.07 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $10.73 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $557.87 or 0.05289615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

