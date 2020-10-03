Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 946.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEM traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 566,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,799. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.