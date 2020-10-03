Selfkey Hits Market Cap of $6.71 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, OKEx, Binance and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $303,545.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.97 or 0.05347284 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009467 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,353,937,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx, Tidex, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

