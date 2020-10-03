SelfSell Price Reaches $0.0001 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, SelfSell has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a market cap of $40,589.93 and $11.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023618 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

