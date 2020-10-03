Semux (SEM) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Semux has a total market cap of $419,331.56 and $22,596.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023683 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020780 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003112 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000358 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000089 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.