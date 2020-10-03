Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NYSE ST traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. 974,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

