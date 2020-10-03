Short Interest in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Declines By 13.0%

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 12,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,405. American International Group has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

