Short Interest in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases By 12.7%

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,693,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,429,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after buying an additional 326,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,134,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after buying an additional 71,528 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 401.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,122,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 898,359 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,557,000.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BTZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. 188,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,394. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.