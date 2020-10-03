Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rises By 15.3%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Fundamental Research began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 396,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 521.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 75,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 63,006 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

