Short Interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Declines By 12.6%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,950,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 90,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,398,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,736,287. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.43 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 140.9% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

