Short Interest in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Expands By 14.9%

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

NYSE FMX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,825. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,380,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,567,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,237,000 after buying an additional 317,176 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,306,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,991,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after buying an additional 161,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,322,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,027,000 after buying an additional 158,959 shares in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit