Short Interest in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Expands By 14.9%

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

NYSE FMX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,825. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,380,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,567,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,237,000 after buying an additional 317,176 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,306,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,991,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after buying an additional 161,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,322,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,027,000 after buying an additional 158,959 shares in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

