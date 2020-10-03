Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Rises By 15.2%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 8,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,383. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

