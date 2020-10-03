Short Interest in Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) Increases By 18.3%

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hudson stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 870,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Hudson has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $703.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Hudson had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hudson by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,432,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,197 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hudson by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,985,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 322,702 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,084,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 327,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

See Also: What is a conference call?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit