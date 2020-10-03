Short Interest in Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) Increases By 18.3%

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hudson stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 870,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Hudson has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $703.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Hudson had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hudson by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,432,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,197 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hudson by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,985,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 322,702 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,084,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 327,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hudson from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

