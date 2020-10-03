Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Increases By 12.8%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,850,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 15,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,099,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,995. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

