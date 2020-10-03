Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Increases By 12.8%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,850,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 15,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,099,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,995. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
