Short Interest in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Increases By 14.8%

Oct 3rd, 2020

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 20.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $117.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

