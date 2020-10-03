Short Interest in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expands By 18.5%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other news, Director John R. Peeler sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $57,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,040.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 124.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 418.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.83. 147,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $184.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

