Short Interest in JER Investors Trust Inc. (OTCMKTS:JERT) Drops By 18.0%

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

JER Investors Trust Inc. (OTCMKTS:JERT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of JERT remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,818. JER Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

About JER Investors Trust

JER Investors Trust Inc, a specialty finance company, focuses on managing various commercial real estate structured finance products. Its products include commercial mortgage backed securities, mezzanine loans, B-Notes, and mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

