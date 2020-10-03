Short Interest in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Decreases By 12.0%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 1,142,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KL. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $154,744,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,935,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,558,000 after buying an additional 2,451,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,851,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,407,000 after buying an additional 1,579,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,747,000 after buying an additional 1,208,416 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,685,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,635,000 after buying an additional 1,027,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.35.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

