Short Interest in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Increases By 19.0%

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 518,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 218.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded down $36.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,079.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,270.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $880.71.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,190.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.75.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

