Short Interest in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Declines By 12.2%

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 184,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 173.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 220,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 78.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 43,244 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 37.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 126,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth about $435,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. 80,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $354.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.27.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

OLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

