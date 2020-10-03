Short Interest in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Increases By 12.2%

Oct 3rd, 2020

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,300 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 742,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,219,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,307,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 126,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,412,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

PGTI traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $18.10. 280,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.44.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

