Short Interest in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Rises By 14.2%

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,220,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 12,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,949. The firm has a market cap of $225.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.90 and a 200-day moving average of $189.61.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 738,249 shares of company stock worth $161,771,931. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,207,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in salesforce.com by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $420,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,882 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.