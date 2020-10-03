Short Interest in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Decreases By 12.5%

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

STAG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.40. 644,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,485. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

