Short Interest in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Drops By 11.7%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 444,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Stoneridge stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 105,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $524.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,171,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after buying an additional 546,617 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Stoneridge by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 973,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRI shares. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

