Short Interest in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Drops By 11.7%

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 444,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Stoneridge stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 105,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $524.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,171,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after buying an additional 546,617 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Stoneridge by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 973,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRI shares. ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit