Short Interest in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expands By 14.8%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 13,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $554,498.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,773.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $294,981.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,583 shares of company stock worth $23,197,454. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 828.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 68,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.60. 2,389,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,274. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.07.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

