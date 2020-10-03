Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Rises By 12.2%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,300 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 878,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

WSR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,955. The stock has a market cap of $270.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

WSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.