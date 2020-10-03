Silent Notary Market Capitalization Tops $117,482.09 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Silent Notary has a market cap of $117,482.09 and $4,262.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, DDEX, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Silent Notary alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00264573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.72 or 0.01521890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000260 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00169945 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, YoBit, DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silent Notary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silent Notary and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.