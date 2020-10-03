SmartCash Trading Down 9.9% This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Braziliex and CoinBene. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $142,238.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,558.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.77 or 0.03284334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.94 or 0.02073591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00431926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00967135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011777 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00566240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048577 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010587 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Braziliex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

