Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Market Cap Tops $512,437.93

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $512,437.93 and approximately $396,674.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkle Loyalty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00265303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01519692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00170894 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Token Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,842,118 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

Sparkle Loyalty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkle Loyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkle Loyalty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.